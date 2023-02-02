Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$37.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

