Raymond James Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 389,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

