Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 690,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,137. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.