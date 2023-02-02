Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $97.32. 2,209,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,308. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

