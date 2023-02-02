Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 0.7%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 33,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 56,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.