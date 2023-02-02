Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 0.7%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 33,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 56,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

