Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 4,274,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,657,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 442.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

