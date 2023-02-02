Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

