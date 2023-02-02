Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Crown Castle was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.
- 12/16/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00.
Crown Castle Price Performance
NYSE:CCI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.54. 1,624,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,940. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
