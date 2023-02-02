Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Crown Castle was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.

12/16/2022 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.54. 1,624,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,940. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

