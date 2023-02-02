Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $9.29. Redfin shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 297,217 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Redfin Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,882,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 26.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More

