Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 43,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.