Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 6.4 %

RRX stock traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.85. 414,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $165.45.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

