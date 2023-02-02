Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

