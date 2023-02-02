Request 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.04 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Request has a total market cap of $109.36 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018682 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00219803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10766506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,509,542.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

