Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsubishi Electric Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.