Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

1/10/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.27 price target on the stock.

1/6/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

1/5/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

1/3/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $177.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $176.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

