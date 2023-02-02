ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $7.58. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 175,917 shares changing hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 577.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

