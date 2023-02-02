ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLSGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $7.58. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 175,917 shares changing hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 577.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLSGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

