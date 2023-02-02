ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $7.58. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 175,917 shares changing hands.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 577.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
