Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 239,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

