Reviewing Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 8.89% 8.04% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Nicox has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A ageas SA/NV 2 3 4 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nicox and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

ageas SA/NV has a consensus target price of $44.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.13%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than Nicox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicox and ageas SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $10.15 million 4.01 -$51.77 million N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.57 $999.72 million $6.04 8.14

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Nicox on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance. The United Kingdom segment provides non-life insurance solutions and related life protection businesses, with personal and commercial line markets. The Continental Europe segment consists of European insurance activities excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Asia segment is organized in the form of joint ventures with local partners and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The General Account segment comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

