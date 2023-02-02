Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,943,000 after buying an additional 221,949 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.24. 202,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

