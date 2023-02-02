Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of AMGN stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.75. 943,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 64.08%.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
