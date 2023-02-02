Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

CHD stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.09. 88,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

