Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.82. 525,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,874. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.