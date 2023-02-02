Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.72. The company had a trading volume of 262,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

