Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. 2,001,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,856,236. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.