Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,675,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,938,168. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

