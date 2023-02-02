Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,809 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.86. 1,999,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

