Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

FISV traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $109.64. 332,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

