Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 20,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
The firm has a market cap of $94.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
