Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 20,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Rezolute Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $94.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth about $3,908,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.