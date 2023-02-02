Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Trading Down 5.3%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

Ridgestone Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.16.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

