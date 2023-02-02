RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.65 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
