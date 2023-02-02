RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.65 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

