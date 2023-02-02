Robert W. Baird Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $201.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

