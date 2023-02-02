Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 1.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Robex Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.75 million for the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

