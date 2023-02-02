Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.40 ($1.28).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RR traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 105.18 ($1.30). The stock had a trading volume of 36,775,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5,259.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In other news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,819.72). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,819.72). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,369.84).

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.