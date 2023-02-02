Roth Capital Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $210.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

META traded up $35.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.82. 57,381,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,081,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $500.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

