Round Dollar Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $23.81 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00021638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00410003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.77 or 0.28779206 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00556870 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

