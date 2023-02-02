Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 205

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

