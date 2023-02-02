RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
