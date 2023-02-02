RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $23,511.24 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $82.19 million and $31,865.38 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $23,511.24 or 0.99801606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

