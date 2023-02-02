RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.39

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €40.39 ($43.90) and traded as high as €41.10 ($44.67). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.94 ($44.50), with a volume of 1,465,440 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

