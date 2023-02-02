Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.84

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.84 and last traded at $98.84, with a volume of 32265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.62.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

