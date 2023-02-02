Safe Price Up 57.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $12.93 or 0.00053703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $269.36 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00234494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00057133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.09794631 USD and is up 22.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

