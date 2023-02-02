Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $303.40

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $303.40 and last traded at $302.94, with a volume of 318636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Saia Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 100.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,128,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

