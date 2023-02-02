Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $303.40

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $303.40 and last traded at $302.94, with a volume of 318636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Saia Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 100.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,128,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

