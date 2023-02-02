Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 11.9% Higher

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.08. 979,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,277,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

