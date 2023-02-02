Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.99 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $19.99 million and $5,421.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.90 or 0.07069023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00092492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025339 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

