Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading Up 12%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 1,060,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 556,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

