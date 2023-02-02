Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $20,377.01 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,650 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120012 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

