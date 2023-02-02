Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 1,031,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

