SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.39.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.38. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Articles

