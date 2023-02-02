Scotiabank Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 86,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CGI by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

