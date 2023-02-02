Scotiabank Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.7 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.